The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 281,933 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,186,000 after buying an additional 218,807 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after buying an additional 1,462,794 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,449,000 after buying an additional 1,206,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,884,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,194,000 after buying an additional 358,283 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.