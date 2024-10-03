Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.47% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $18,533,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $742,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $339,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.