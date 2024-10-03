iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX opened at $57.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.