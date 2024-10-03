Creative Planning Sells 470 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after buying an additional 166,991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after buying an additional 149,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 556,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $840.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

