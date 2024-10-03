Creative Planning Sells 14,629 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

