Creative Planning Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 321.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $48.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

