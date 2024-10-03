Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $53.03 on Thursday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

