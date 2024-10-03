Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 569 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

