Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 315 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,186,000 after acquiring an additional 77,960 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA stock opened at $173.58 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.35 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

