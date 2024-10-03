Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 38,072 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,072 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

