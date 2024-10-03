Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $753,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $516,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 357,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 108,402 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 717,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth $123,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.