Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,755 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,082,000 after purchasing an additional 765,529 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,257,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,180,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,862,000 after purchasing an additional 353,758 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,977,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,609,000 after purchasing an additional 148,566 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

