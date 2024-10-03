Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,021 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,785.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.12.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE STZ opened at $255.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

