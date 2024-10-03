Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $127.66 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.90.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

