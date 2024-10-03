Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE KMI opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.