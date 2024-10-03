Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 278,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $9,787,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 350,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.4 %

XHR opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.