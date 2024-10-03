Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $1.92 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 144,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Magnite by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 973.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 1,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 195,327 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.04 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,866.19. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,727.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $99,586.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,866.19. Following the sale, the executive now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,727.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,150. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

