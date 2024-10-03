Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCN opened at $225.93 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.00 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

