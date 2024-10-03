Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Calix worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,852,000 after buying an additional 900,713 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Calix by 19.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Calix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Calix by 1,634.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 143,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 135,039 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $46.29.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

