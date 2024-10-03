Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 494 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $828,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $838,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.75.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $173.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.27.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares in the company, valued at $694,492,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,959 shares of company stock worth $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

