Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,719 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,733,000 after buying an additional 419,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 371,978 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 216.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 327,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

