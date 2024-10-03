Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,064 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,851,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,907,000 after acquiring an additional 242,797 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,301,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,592 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,623,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after acquiring an additional 160,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

FLO stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 162.71%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

