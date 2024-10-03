Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,081 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Leggett & Platt worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 93.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 367.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

