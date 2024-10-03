Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $141,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

GMRE opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $631.61 million, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

