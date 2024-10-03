Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.77 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of CONMED worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in CONMED by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 248,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after buying an additional 55,878 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CONMED by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,480,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

NYSE CNMD opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

