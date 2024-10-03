TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,726,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after buying an additional 55,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $684.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.07. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $41.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.08 million. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

