Retirement Income Solutions Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 779.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $15,256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,122,250,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $15,256,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,614,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,122,250,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,197,403 shares of company stock valued at $501,955,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.