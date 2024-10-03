Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 38,489 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,919,000 after acquiring an additional 76,431 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 419,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 293,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.65.

Hub Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

