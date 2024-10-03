Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 970.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,452.1% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 901.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 417,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,823,000 after purchasing an additional 141,930 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 843.8% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 570,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 510,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 772.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,223,056,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,223,056,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,197,403 shares of company stock worth $501,955,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

