Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,885 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hayward by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 217.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,797.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,959. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAYW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hayward Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE HAYW opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

