8,937 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duolingo by 153.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 238,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duolingo by 73.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $28,555,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $285.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.77 and a 200-day moving average of $207.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 294.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $297.56.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,341,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,374 shares of company stock worth $18,444,907. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

