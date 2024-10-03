Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 249 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in RBC Bearings by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,095,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $297.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.67.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

