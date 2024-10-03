Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 525,831 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $3,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $2,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

