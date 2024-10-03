Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 28,394 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 763.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $118.85 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,197,403 shares of company stock valued at $501,955,984 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

