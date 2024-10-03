Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Terex worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,885 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,499,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 269,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after acquiring an additional 155,706 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

