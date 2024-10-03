TIAA Trust National Association Buys 1,441,321 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 930.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441,321 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $197,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,197,403 shares of company stock worth $501,955,984. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

