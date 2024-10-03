Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 83,483 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,483 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FirstService were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in FirstService by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 22.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in FirstService by 52.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 35.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $180.91 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

