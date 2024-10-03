Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,983 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,505,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,689,000 after buying an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,153,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after buying an additional 80,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $123.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.53. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

