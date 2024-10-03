The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 535 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $39,923,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total value of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,729,666.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total value of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,729,666.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,405 shares of company stock worth $134,635,646. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.3 %

AXON opened at $404.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.28, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.01 and a 1-year high of $405.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.