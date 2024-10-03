Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $2,913,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,140,000 after purchasing an additional 119,043 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,970.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,962.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,721.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,246.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

