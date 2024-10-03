Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,758 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $227,241,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.38 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

