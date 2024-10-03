267,448 Shares in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 267,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.48% of GeoPark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GPRK opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

