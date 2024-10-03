Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.