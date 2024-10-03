Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 24 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,499.13 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,424.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,384.27. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

