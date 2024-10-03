Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,368 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $457.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.