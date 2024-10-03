Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $34,984,000. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after acquiring an additional 901,861 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth about $9,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 608,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 345,464.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 404,193 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lightspeed Commerce

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.