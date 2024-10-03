Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 163.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,292 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $3,922,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,686,000 after buying an additional 213,528 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.6 %

MGM stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,544,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

