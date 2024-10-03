Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 35 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,234,000 after purchasing an additional 231,987 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $90,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after buying an additional 146,305 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 0.6 %

WSO opened at $492.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.94. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.58 and a twelve month high of $520.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

