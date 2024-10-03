Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

