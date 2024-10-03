Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

